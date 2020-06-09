ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

ProAssurance has a payout ratio of -153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 153.8%.

PRA stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $869.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

