Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $188,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.9% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 135,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,003,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.05. 6,925,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $292.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

