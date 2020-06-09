Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by SRB Corp

SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of SRB Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $292.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.