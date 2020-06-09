Profile Utility Token Trading Up 127.1% This Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $96,985.06 and approximately $2,281.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 127.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00032121 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.28 or 1.00030127 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012670 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000994 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00076487 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

