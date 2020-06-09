Prometeus Market Capitalization Reaches $6.38 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $947,097.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00010027 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.01953135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00123166 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

