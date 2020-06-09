ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.13

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.13 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 2021600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOG. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $873,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

