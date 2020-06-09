ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Telemus Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 559.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,643,260 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 3.6% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 1.23% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $44,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10,211.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,852,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,323,723. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.