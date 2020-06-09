ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.15

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 12934100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

