Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Protalix Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Protalix Biotherapeutics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN PLX remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Monday. 248,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,366. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS.

In related news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.