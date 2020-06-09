Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,298. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.65. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $367.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $252,946.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,990.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

