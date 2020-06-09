Qbic (QBIC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,834.89 and approximately $16.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Qbic has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbic’s official website is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

