QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Receives $4.41 Average PT from Brokerages

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QEP shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lowered QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lowered QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,193,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $423.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 4.78. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.42.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 138,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in QEP Resources by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in QEP Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 225,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169,096 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

