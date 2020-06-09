Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stake Raised by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares during the period. Radware makes up 15.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Radware worth $15,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radware by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 82,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radware by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Radware by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Radware by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 97,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radware by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

