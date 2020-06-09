Rapids Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Rapids has a market cap of $301,824.55 and approximately $284.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.01953135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177963 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00123166 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

