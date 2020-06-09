Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Savara (SVRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) in the last few weeks:

6/6/2020 – Savara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

6/3/2020 – Savara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2020 – Savara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2020 – Savara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 417,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,330. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Savara Inc has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,976,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

