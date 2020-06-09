Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 20,000 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $690,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. 1,427,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,596. Redfin Corp has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

