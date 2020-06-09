Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of RWT stock traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

