Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth about $18,885,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.98. 342,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $90.65.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.41 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

