Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 15.9%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price was down 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06, approximately 1,218,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 927% from the average daily volume of 118,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $877.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 14.68 and a current ratio of 14.68.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,980,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 214,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 120,425 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

