Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI):

6/5/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/29/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/7/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 2,455,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,714. The company has a market capitalization of $720.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

