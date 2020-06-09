Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $265.87.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a net margin of 7.17%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.