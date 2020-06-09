Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. Rev Group’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. 1,129,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 2.92.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,608.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

