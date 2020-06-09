Revain (REV) Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and BitFlip. Revain has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.01950709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00177579 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00122999 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 479,271,051 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, BitForex, OKEx, C-CEX, Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

