Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Down 5.4%

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 1,583,477 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,581,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $347.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

