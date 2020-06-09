Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028173 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 151,040,423 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

