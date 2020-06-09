RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

RMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,405. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,885,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 237,025 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 172,848 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

