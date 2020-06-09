Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 11,400 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. 19,889,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,313,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

