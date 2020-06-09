Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $675,724,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after buying an additional 1,059,038 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.28. 13,842,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,569,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $229.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

