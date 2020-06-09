Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,846,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,104,244. The firm has a market cap of $338.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

