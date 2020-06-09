Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 254 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. 12,547,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,058,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

