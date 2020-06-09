Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Chevron stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. 11,083,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,408,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

