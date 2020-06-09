Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 124,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. 28,634,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225,122. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

