Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,142. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.73. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

