Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,138,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,930. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

