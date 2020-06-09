Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after buying an additional 96,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,278,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after buying an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $410.75. 1,702,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

