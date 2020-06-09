Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.63 and last traded at $69.91, 22,206,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 16,264,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

