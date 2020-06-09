RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives $3.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on RES shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:RES traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 1,791,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.14. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RPC by 8.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RPC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in RPC by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

