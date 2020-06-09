RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of RRD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.51. 3,130,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,615. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.54.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

