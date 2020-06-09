RSK Smart Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $116,214.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $9,719.75 or 1.00108546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitfinex and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $116,214.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003784 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 190 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

