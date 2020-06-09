Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $24.00 to $15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.21. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033. Russel Metals has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.