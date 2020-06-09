Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,625,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,365 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $42,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 10.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,619,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,703,000 after purchasing an additional 354,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 35.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.47. 694,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,474. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

