Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.86.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,854. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 21,900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

