Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.19.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

