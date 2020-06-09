SafeCapital Market Capitalization Hits $952,859.78 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $952,859.78 and $984,658.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00006053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00474952 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00112204 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012973 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008968 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000279 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000109 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000765 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,877,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,652 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

