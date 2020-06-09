Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Receives €85.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €85.91 ($96.53).

SAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock traded down €4.82 ($5.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €97.18 ($109.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €114.24. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a one year high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.