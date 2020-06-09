salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.86, for a total transaction of $1,728,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.84, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,743,100.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,900.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $1,743,900.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total transaction of $1,662,900.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,800.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.55. 4,590,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,532. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -980.83, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

