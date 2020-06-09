salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $868,150.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, May 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $832,500.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.55. 4,590,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,144,532. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of -980.83, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.