Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE SBH traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $15.64. 2,680,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 491.27%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,515. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

