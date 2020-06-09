Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.65-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.72, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.85 EPS.

Shares of SMG traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.32. 443,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.50.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

