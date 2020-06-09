Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Price Down 39.6%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) fell 39.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54, 17,003,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 737% from the average session volume of 2,032,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDRL. ValuEngine cut Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 72,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 62,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 196,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

