Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Stock Price Down 39.6%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) fell 39.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54, 17,003,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 737% from the average session volume of 2,032,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDRL. ValuEngine cut Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.
Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)
Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.